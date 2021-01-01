From cassandra marie design

Futuristic Aries T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Traits of Aries: Adventurous, Active and Outgoing, Naive, Child At Heart, Athletic, Dynamic and Aggressive, Sometime Confusing If you were born on the first/last day of a Sun sign, in astrological terms you were born on a cusp. If that's the case, you will probably benefit from reading your own Sun sign and the Sun sign that ends or begins right before or after your date of birth. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com