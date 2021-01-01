The adidas Future Icons Color-Block Shorts are a comfortable street style ready piece for every day wear. Regular fit strikes a comfortable balance between loose and snug. Elastic waistband with drawstring tie. Slit hand pockets at the sides. Classic three stripes down the sides. Logo patch at the left leg. Slit hand pocket at the right rear. 57% cotton, 30% recycled polyester, 13% recycled cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 18 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.