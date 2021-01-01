Gray Futon Sofa Bed with Metal Chrome Legs,Sectional Upholstered Sofa Bed,Sofas for Living Room,Apartment Couch,Gray

The built-in back adjuster system allows the sofa bed to easily take on 3 different angled positions from 110 degrees in an upright sofa bed position to a 180 degrees flat bed position, satisfying any and all posture requirements for a customized seating experience. Tufted futon on seat and backrest make you more comfortable and relax. Product Overview Description / Features: - Convert to a fully functioning futon sleeper, it is an excellent option for your home, office, and guest room, - Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, metal chrome legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery, - The backrest has 3 angles for adjusting.(see the pictures) Product Details: Weights & Dimensions: Overall - sofa: 70” x 32” x 33”H Open size- sleeper: 70” x 36” x 19”H Seat Depth: 20” Seat Height: 19” Product Weight: 80 LBS Gross Weight: 89 LBS Specifications: Product Type: Sleeper Sofa Sleeper Size: Twin Upholstery Material: Microsuede, 4.5inch thickness Upholstery Colour: GREY Leg Material / Color: Metal Chrome 8inch Seat Fill Material: Foam Back Fill Material: Foam Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Seat Construction: Solid wood + Sinuous Spring Seat Style: Tight Seat Back Type: Tight and split back Weight Capacity: 250 LBS each seat Product Care: To clean the upholstery material, spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soap Assembly Assembly Required: Yes Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly 30min