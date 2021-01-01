All-Clad FUSIONTEC Natural Cermaic with Steel Core Soup Pot with Lid, 4 quart, Platinum

Combining a thick steel core with a natural ceramic interior and exterior, we created the ideal oven-to-table cookware that is durable as it is beautiful The steel core heats up steadily and evenly and the cut- & chip-resistant, natural ceramic finish is completely smooth making it easy to clean and dishwasher safe Features tall sides and a fitted, stainless-steel lid to reduce evaporation and keep soups flavorful and hearty Drip-free pouring rim for transferring sauces and liquids neatly Compatible with all cooktops including induction and oven/broiler-safe up to 500°F Handcrafted stainless steel handles secured for comfort and strength, Weight: 6.08 Pounds, Manufacturer: All-Clad