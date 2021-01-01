From justice design group
Fusion Square Semi-Flush Bowl by Justice Design Group - Color: Cream - Finish: Bronze - (FSN-9695-25-OPAL-DBRZ)
The Fusion Square Semi-Flush Bowl by Justice Design Group delivers the essence of angles within a beautiful, smooth shade. This gorgeous ceiling fixture pours light through an Artisan Glass shade, the broad diffuser spreading abundant lighting while serving as an artistic decoration for the room. The shade presents a square form with gracefully rounded edges, the shape slightly influencing the light as it flows downward. At the center of the bowl, a single exposed piece of Metal highlights the depth and symmetry of the structure, providing a small but useful accent for the piece. Designed to light effectively while presenting an exceptional aesthetic, this piece functions brilliantly in modern dining rooms. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Square. Color: Cream. Finish: Dark Bronze