From justice design group
Fusion Pacific LED Outdoor Post Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Grey - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (FSN-7543W-SEED-NCKL)
Advertisement
A delicate look with a powerful presence, the Fusion Pacific LED Outdoor Post Light by Justice Design Group brings uncommon elegance to a modern patio or front walkway. Leaning into the traditional aesthetic of a lamppost, the fixture features strong lines and an imposing shade. However, the classic look gets a strong injection of modern style from the Artisan Glass used to form the diffuser. Graceful and detailed, the Glass offers a stunning visual and does a beautiful job texturing the LED light as it filters into the open air. With a strong Metal base and subtle accenting bars running the length of the shade, the Pacific Post Light brings a dynamic design and equally impactful lighting to any exterior setup. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Brushed Nickel