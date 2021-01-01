Justice Design Group Fusion Elliptical LED Linear Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 1 light

Powerful illumination in a simple design. Update your bathroom vanity with the clean styling of the Fusion Elliptical LED Linear Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group. Powerful, energy-efficient LED lamping is encased in the linear shade and casts an even, ambient glow to its surroundings. Handcrafted from Artisan Glass, the Opal shade is mounted to an oval Metal backplate and capped with Metal endcaps in a matching finish. With the ability to mount vertically or horizontally, this bath bar offers the flexibility to direct the light where it is needed, making it an ideal choice for any home. Color: White. Finish: Polished Chrome