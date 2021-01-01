From justice design group
Fusion Contour Linear LED Vanity Light by Justice Design Group - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (FSN-8625-OPAL-NCKL)
Advertisement
The Fusion Contour Linear LED Vanity Light by Justice Design Group takes the utmost care in presenting its minimalist design. A rectangle of exquisite Artisan Glass forms the main body, hiding the LED bulb as it curves away from the wall. The form of the Glass delivers a varied glow as the light washes through the diffuser. Sitting in the middle of it all is a quaint Metal accent, running along the center of the Glass and providing the structure with appealing depth. The contrast of the linear Metal and the curving shade highlights the Contours modern style. Functioning as a vertical or horizontal fixture, this vanity enhances the fashion and brightness of a contemporary bathroom. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel