Fuse Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Steel - (306455-1009)

The Fuse Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge brings industrial style and durability to an outdoor fixture that will illuminate entryways, patios, or backyard decks for many years to come. It comes with an internal tube made of Opal and an outer Glass shade that work together to ensure the light gets diffused, creating a pleasant and ambient glow. This fixture is hand-forged out of Aluminum, which is an extremely strong metal that will resist water damage and remain functional in the face of harsh weather conditions. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting