Best Quality Furniture Dark Coffee Woven Fabric Upholstered Full Bed W/Trundle
Dimensions: Trundle Bed: 81"L x 56"W x 41" H trundle: 74"L x 42"W x 13"H Shipped out in ONE box This beautiful Full size bed with trundle is upholstered in dark coffee woven fabric. The fabric rest on the headboard, footboard, side rails, and the side panel of the trundle. The stitching comes in same dark coffee color The headboard is given a tufted design with the same color stitching. The trundle is easily accesible and contains wheels for an easy glide outward Rails are provided to where the mattress will sit. Box spring mattress is not recommended Whole Bed is Linen Fabric Assembly Required Included components: Hardware Pack