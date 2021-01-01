From hillsdale
Hillsdale Furniture Vanity Stool, Sapphire Blue
Luxurious gold backless metal vanity stool with a stunning round sapphire blue velvet fabric seat The 16" Round seat features an easy to clean round tufted seat in a plush sapphire blue velvet fabric Perfectly styled metal x frame base features a rich gold finish Item Dimensions: 18H x 16W x 16D; Seat Diameter: 16 Assembly required Ships one stool in one box Spot test fabric prior to cleaning Recommended weight limit: 250 pounds Perfect addition to your vanity area for extra seating or any room as accent stool For residential use only