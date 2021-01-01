Glory Furniture Scarborough G7075-N Nightstand, White

Furniture Comes Fully AssembledEnglish Dovetailed DrawersFull extension drawer glidesHidden Drawer InsideBronze HardwareWood Veneer And Solid Wood Frame Materials3 Drawers.Assembled Nightstand with Hidden Jewerly Drawer is Finished in Real Wood Veneers over Manufactured and Solid Wood. Drawers Move on Ball Bearing Full Extension Drawer Glides and Are Dovetailed Front and Back. Corner Blocks are utilized to Support Drawer Bottoms. Choose from a Variety of Colors. Additonal Case Pieces are Available as well as Matching Beds