From hillsdale
Hillsdale Furniture Rockport Dining Table, White
Advertisement
Round wood dining table that transforms to an oval shape with included leaf in White finish and Driftwood top The crisp White finish of the base and gorgeous Driftwood finish of the top combine to impart an essences of understated formality Extends into an oval shape (with included leaf) to seat up to 6; chairs sold separately Table Dimensions: 29H x 56-74W x 56D Assembly required Ships table top and base in 2 separate boxes Wood construction Residential use only Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners Recommended Weight limit: 200lbs