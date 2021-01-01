LALUZ Furniture Rectangular Dining Set for Home, Kitchen,Dining Room,Rubber Wood (Other type1)

SOLID WOOD SET: This solid wood dining set is kitchen room goals. Crafted from solid rubber wood and, this wooden set features an understated silhouette and a rustic brown finish. Rustic and modern elements meet in this set, and its classic style and durable construction will be the center of your home for years to come. PERFECT SETTING FOR GATHERING: Creating a perfect setting for your family or friends gathering with this kitchen dining room set. Whether from holiday get-togethers, or to weekly dinners with your family, this kitchen room table gives you the right place to sit whatever the occasion. MODERN KITCHEN TABLE SET WITH 6 CHAIRS: Complete with one rectangular table and six double x cross chairs to offer seating for six. The length of the table can be expandable from 59 in to 77.5 in, and all the chairs are equipped with PU seat cushions, which can provide great comfort for your spine. DIMENSION INFORMATION: Table Dimension: 30.1 in. high * 39.5 in. wide * 77.5 in. length, the length of the dissing table can be extended from 59in to 77.5in. Chair dimension: 37 in. high x 17 in. wide x 17.5 in. length, and the back height is 21 in. EASY ASSEMBLE & 100% SATISFACTION: This dining room set comes with all necessary hardware and instruction to make installation effortlessly. And we are always available to provide professional customer service before and after your purchase, so don't hesitate and enjoy now