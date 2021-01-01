From hillsdale
Hillsdale Furniture Laura Backless Vanity Stool, Gray Fabric
Simple lined fully upholstered round vanity stool featuring a light linen gray fabric with silver-tone nail head trim Straight lines and neutral colors make this stool a seamless addition to any modern or minimalist décor, while the attractive nail head trim adds visual interest Perfect for use as an ottoman, vanity stool, bedroom, or extra seating in any room Overall Dimensions: 18.5H x 16.5W x 16.5D Assembly required Ships one stool in one box Spot test fabric prior to cleaning Recommended weight limit: 250 pounds Constructed of hardwood and manufactured wood For residential use only