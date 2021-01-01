From south shore
South Shore Furniture South Shore Fusion Nightstand, Pure White with Grooved Metal Handles
Advertisement
Simple and elegant: keep your personal items organized and out of Sight at your Bedside with this elegant and practical Nightstand. Versatile look: this bedside Nightstand with contemporary, clean lines and contrasting metal handles will blend with any bedroom décor or furniture. For a practical Bedroom: The Nightstand features a deep drawer and an open, easy-access storage space which makes it convenient for storing books, glasses or any type of personal items you may need next to you in your Bedroom. : this Nightstand is manufactured in North American from certified environmentally preferred laminated particle panels. 5-Year limited: Shop with confidence knowing that We proudly stand behind this Bedroom Nightstand with a full 5-year limited. Assembly is required.