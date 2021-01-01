Glory Furniture Burlington G2425-N Nightstand, Cappuccino

Furniture Comes Fully AssembledEnglish Dovetailed DrawersMetal Center Guides With Postive StopNickel HardwareMany Colors To Choose FromWood Veneer And Solid Wood Frame Materials2 Drawers.Assembled Nightstand is Finished in Real Wood Veneers over Manufactured and Solid Wood. Drawers Move on Center Supported Metal Guides and Are Dovetailed Front and Back. Corner Blocks are utilized to Support Drawer Bottoms. Choose from a Variety of Colors. Additonal Case Pieces are Available as well as Matching Beds