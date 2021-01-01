From hillsdale
Hillsdale Furniture Brandi Headboard and Frame Full Oiled Bronze
Advertisement
Classic spindle metal full bed with pipe fitting details and simple bun feet The Oiled Bronze finish lends a modern feel to this transitional metal bed Includes headboard, footboard and bed frame; mattress and box spring required, not included Overall Dimensions: 50.25H x 55W x 65.50L; Headboard Dimensions: 50.25H x 55W x 2.5D Assembly required Forged from heavy gauge tubular steel Item will ship in two boxes; which may arrive separately The touch of a clean, dry cloth is the only care your furniture will ever need Residential Use Only Recommended Weight Limit: 500lbs