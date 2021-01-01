From picket house
Picket House Furnishings Adam Queen Panel Bed
Advertisement
Panel Bed3D Distressed Paper FinishPanel Insets in Headboard and FootboardDark Gray Tops on Headboard and FootboardLight Gray ColorBlock LegsTransitional StyleMattress and Box Spring Required.Adam Queen Panel Bed is going to look great in your bedroom! This bed features a panel inset in not only the headboard, but also in the footboard; instantly adding extra flair to this already stylish piece. This bed has a 3D paper finish, giving a cool update to a traditional bedroom staple. The top of the headboard and footboard are finished in a dark gray, and contrast beautifully with the light gray color on the rest of the piece. The legs of the footboard are block, matching back to the other pieces in the collection. Add this panel bed to your home today for a look youll love coming home to day after day!