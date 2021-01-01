From picket house
Picket House Furnishings Adam 2-Drawer Nightstand
Two Spacious Drawers3D Distressed Paper FinishVelvet, Lined Top DrawerDark Gray TopLight Gray ColorDark, Metal Drawer HandlesBlock FeetDust Proofing on Bottom Layer.Adam 2-Drawer Nightstand will look great in your bedroom! This bedside staple offers two spacious drawers, perfect for storing away your belongings. The top drawer is lined with velvet, easily allowing you to store away your more delicate belongings. This nightstand has a 3D paper finish, comes in distressed gray color, giving you a cool update to traditional furniture. The top of the nightstand features a darker gray finish, beautifully contrasting with the light gray. The dark metal drawer handles complement the finish beautifully. The thick, blocked feet adds the perfect finishing touch to this transitional piece.