Vetnique Labs Furbliss Invigorating Shampoo with Rosemary, Eucalytpus & Oatmeal Dog & Cat Shampoo, 16-oz bottle

Pamper your pet with an at-home s-paw day by using Vetnique Labs Furbliss Invigorating Shampoo with Rosemary, Eucalytpus & Oatmeal Dog & Cat Shampoo! This cleaning solution is made in the USA with botanical extracts like oatmeal, aloe, eucalyptus, chamomile and rosemary and is designed to help stimulate the skin and coat to encourage health and shine. This vet-recommended shampoo is formulated to deliver a deep clean to help eliminate that wet pet stink and leave a lasting invigorating scent. This shampoo is gentle enough for dogs and cats of all breeds and sizes and can be used on both short fur and long fur.