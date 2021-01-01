Delicious Korean Liquors Soju Funny You Had Me At Soju Korean Celebratory Drink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you like Korean? K-dramas, K-pop artists, Korean food, samgyupsal, oppa, finger heart, bibimbap and korean ramen! This is the perfect tee for you while joining the Korean craze! Perfect to wear on all occasion you like! Perfect korean pop culture lovers, travelers, oppa, korean drama binge watchers or anyone you think that would like this tee! Perfect to give on any occasion like Christmas or reunions. What are you waiting for? Add to cart now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only