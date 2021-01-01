From book reader novel authors writers men women
Funny Writing Makes Me Happy You Not So Much Writer Tote Bag
Advertisement
Writing Makes Me Happy You Not So Much. Are you and author of a book? Do you love writing poems, novels, and stories? For awesome writers and authors who are proud of their job, which is sharing their imaginary world to people. Writing is a form of freedom to express your feelings. It is a profession where authors or writers are free to write whatever they want to share with the public. Whether it is a novel, poem, script or story, be a proud creative writer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.