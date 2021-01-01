Funny Vintage 90's Vibe Party Compact Cassette Tape Stereo T-Shirt

Are you born from the generation of walkman, dance craze and radio mix music? This hilarious nostalgic audio recording player design is perfect for him & her great for special gatherings, reunion, the nineties themed parties with old fashion buddies. Giftable for kids boys girls, men, women, youth, mom, dad, auntie, uncle, wife, husband, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend for Birthday, Christmas, Anniversary, Mother Fathers Day or cool for rocker friends, dancers who are rock or disco lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem