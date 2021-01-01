Best Vegetable Gift Vegan Garden Vegetarian Stuff Funny Vegetables for Dad Papa Fruit Veggies Gardening Plant Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Awesome vegetable present with quote VEGETABLE DAD for men, women, girls, boys, kids, toddler, papa, daddy, uncle, dad, him, boyfriend, father, husband, grandpa who are vegetarian, nutritionist, healthy diet lover or gardening enthusiasts. Funny novelty gift idea for gardener, veggie salad dish fans and farmer of potatoes, carrots, lettuce, cucumber, roots and leafy stem vitamin rich edible plants. Cool for birthday, Christmas along with clothes, themed apparel and cute clothing accessories. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only