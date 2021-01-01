Threadlets Funny Unicorn Wine Design Dancing Pole Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny rainbow unicorn design is perfect for unicorn lovers, pole dancers, dancers and wine lovers. Full of energy after your favorite glass of Chardonnay, Merlot or Prosecco? This is the perfect gift for those that love dancing the night away This glamourous unicorn design makes a great christmas or birthday gift for wine lovers and drinking teams. Great for parties, hen parties, Bachelorette parties or any other type of celebration. A great animal meme design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only