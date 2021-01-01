Funny Uncle Beer Glass , Unique Beer Pint Glass Gift For Christmas, Birthday, Fathers Day, Thanksgiving, White Elephant From Nephew, Niece

Perfect Gift for Uncle: No worry about uncle gifts! This unique uncle shark beer pint glass is your best choice for your uncle, brothers, friends and coworkers who are going to be new uncle, first uncle, uncle again or uncle to be.Humanized Design: Adopting a modern shape design, our beer glass is impressive and it fits hand perfectly, allowing people to easily hold it. These funny uncle shark beer glasses can satisfy uncles daily use and also like a artwork.Durable and Sturdy: No worry about stability! The solid base makes the pint glass so stable that prevents spilling beer. Also, this uncle shark beer glass features a perfect body that has an outstanding thickness, which enhances the durability.Customer Service:Our store insists on customer-oriented service. Therefore, if there is any problem with the products, please contact us without hesitation and we will provide you with a satisfactory solution as soon as possible.