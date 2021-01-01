From stuffing and basting turkeys
Funny Turkeys Are Friends, Not Food Thanksgiving turkey Tote Bag
Advertisement
Thanksgiving is a season to be thankful and grateful about the blessing we have everyday and it is very much better to spend it with family and loved ones. You can wear this tee on any occasion or any day you like! Perfect for thanksgiving lovers, brother, sister, mother, father, grand parents or anyone you think that would like this tee. Perfect to give on any occasion like Thanksgiving or Christmas. What are you waiting for? Add to cart now! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.