Best Dog Trainer Gift For Owners Animal Agility Funny Training Art for Men Women Dog Lover Puppy Pet Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Show that you are a dog enthusiast in this Sit Happens art that features sitting dogs suitable for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. Cute gift idea for dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are veterinarians and vet assistants. Cool present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Give this to your kids, sons, daughters and toddlers who own a pet puppy. Perfect trend for dog breeders, whisperers, trainers and groomers. Add it to your dog stuff and accessories. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only