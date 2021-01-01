Funny Teacher T-Shirt Nursery Gift Tank Top

Are you an educator? Then this fun educator t-shirt is perfect as a farewell gift or to say thank you. A fun gift idea for a social educational professional colleague. Educator gift for graduation or training. Leaving gift nursery educator and educator. Perfect for a super educator in children's day cities or in the children's home. Behind every happy child is an educator. Best educator gift idea in the socially educational professional field. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem