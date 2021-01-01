Best Teacher Humor Gifts Funny Teacher Off Duty Retro Sunglasses Beach Summer Sunset Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cool teacher sunglasses themed retro sunset design with funny phrase that will make any teachers look cooler. If you are a proud school teacher who loves teaching your students then this is for you. Grab this today to show support and love for your job. This Funny Funny Teacher Off Duty Retro Sunglasses Beach Sunset design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends and family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only