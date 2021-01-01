Funny T-rex Hamburger Gift Cool The Struggle Is Real Dino T-Shirt

Do you love hilarious prints about this short arm creature? Grab this The Struggle Is Real art that is suitable for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. Ideal for dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are burger sandwich eaters. Best present for him and her on Birthday, Christmas and other holidays. Father and mother who are fast food servers or chefs can give this to kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers who are dino fans. Great for family and friends who are cheeseburgers foodies. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem