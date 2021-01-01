From delicious cute kawaii stack of pancakes gift ideas
Funny Stack of Pancakes - Cute Kawaii - Pancake King Tote Bag
Advertisement
Still searching for Cookie Baker Cake Baking girl Funny Dessert Baking Pancake Waffle designs? Make a statement with this Stack of Pancakes Tower tee. Makes a great gift for the pancakes party lover, baker lover in your life who likes funny baking designs. Pancakes and syrup design featuring cartoon kawaii food. The cute illustration of a stack of pancakes with maple syrup makes this pancakes and pajamas design the perfect gift for anyone hosting a pancakes and pajamas party. Funny breakfast eating design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.