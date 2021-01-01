From dog lover gift shop
Funny Sorry I can't - I Have Plans With My Dog Tote Bag
Advertisement
This funny design "sorry I have Plans With my Dog" design, makes a great gift for a special person who loves spending time with dogs. A crazy dog dad or crazy dog mom would love such a design as a birthday gift, valentines gift or mothers day gift. Great gift if you always say, I have plans with my dog, taking your dog out for a walk or enjoying time playing with him. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.