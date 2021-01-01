Funny Skilled Enough To Become Optician Eye Professional Tote Bag

Skilled Enough To Become Optician. Are you a proud optician? Do you love making different eye glasses? Show to others how you enjoy and love designing, fixing, customizing and making cool and awesome eyeglasses for everyone. Opticians are the well trained technicians that designs and customize eyeglasses lenses and contact lenses. They help making the right eyeglasses for people who has weak eye sight to correct their vision and make them see clearer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.