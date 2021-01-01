Cute Annoyed Cat Coffee Funny Saying Lazy Cat Tired Kitty Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute cat or kitty is always distracting you. If your cat always annoys you when you are relaxing on your bed or working, then this cute illustration will be a funny gift idea for any cat lover. Make this cute kitty design a gift idea for cat fans and people who love funny cartoon designs. If you are an animal lover and love the nature and coffee, there will be no better design for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only