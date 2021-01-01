Funny saying for anglers - Mir reicht es, ich gehe Angeln! T-Shirt

You are a passionate angler and have perfect fishing equipment with fishing rods, fishing reels, fishing line, indicators, spinners, wobblers and much more. Then get this gift for anglers who love when the fish fidgets on the hook. You prefer to go fishing and are on the river, lake, fishing pond or in the high sea. Then this funny saying is "Mir reicht es, ich gehe Angeln!" perfect for passionate anglers. The lucky charm for good fishing Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem