Diabetic Neuropathy Awareness Brain Disease Relate Funny Ri Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Great design related to Diabetic Neuropathy support, Diabetic Neuropathy Brain Disease, Diabetic Neuropathy Awareness, Diabetic Neuropathy Humor, Diabetic Neuropathy Joke, Brain Disease awareness, Funny disorder, Diabetic Neuropathy family member, Diabe For a Diabetic Neuropathy wife, Diabetic Neuropathy husband, Diabetic Neuropathy cousin, Diabetic Neuropathy niece, Diabetic Neuropathy nephew, Diabetic Neuropathy boy, or Diabetic Neuropathy girl. Celebrate Diabetic Neuropathy Awareness Month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only