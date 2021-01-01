Funny Quote I’m Doing Great & You? Sarcastic Snowman Tote Bag

Funny stressed out snowman graphic and the sarcastic quote, I’m Doing Great Thanks! & You?? Cute for the busy Christmas Holiday wintertime season when rushing around, this fun graphic design giving you and others a laugh. Fun for anyone who does not love small talk or has a stressful job. This funny quote is very relatable if you’ve ever replied you’re doing ‘great’ when actually you’re not. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.