From parenting is my jam
Funny PTA VOLUNTEERS ARE MAGICAL I'm Unicorn School Squad Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cute unicorn rainbow style for parent ready to crush parents plans, for a dedicated back to school mom, motivated tutor dad, or fabulous parent who always saying I can't mask my love for volunteering for the sake of my tiny humans Awesome retro grunge rock style for the volunteering expert, for rocking classroom life, to wear during welcome or goodbye President party, and for rolling into 100 days / last day of school 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.