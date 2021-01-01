PTA Volunteer Appreciation Ideas Funny PTA President Mode for School Parent Volunteers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny PTA President Mode On is a perfect school volunteer appreciation thank you for a new PTA President after they have been elected, or a veteran PTA board member. This volunteer quotes sayings design is an inexpensive volunteer appreciation idea and makes a great volunteer thank you for recognition at back to school, end of year, volunteer week, special birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only