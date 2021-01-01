Funny Proud Nephew Of A Class Of 2022 Senior Graduation Gift T-Shirt

Funny proud Nephew of a class of 2022 senior Tshirt graduation 2022 gift. Graduate 2022 gift for men women teen girls and boys, boyfriend, girlfriend or mom and dad even grandpa, grandparent or uncle, aunt, brother, sister or yourself. Senior 2022 shirt gift for graduates from kindergarten, middle, high school to college, graduate school or any type of graduation. Wear this Tshirt with the graduation cap hat tassel and decorations at the grad party with this class of 2022. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem