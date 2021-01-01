PIPEFITTER PIPE FITTER GIFTS Funny Pipefitter Steamfitter Pipe Fitter Retirement Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

RETIRED PIPEFITTER LIKE A REGULAR PIPEFITTER ONLY MUCH HAPPIER. The graphic design features grunge, vintage style, distressed, stencil text text and it is suitable for men and women. The best retirement party gift idea for a retiring union pipefitter Great last minute present for a veteran Journeyman pipe fitter who has a great sense of humor and loves pensioner pipefitter slogans, retiring professional certified piping system expert sayings, pipefitter retirement quotes or retired pipefitter phrases. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only