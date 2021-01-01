From pink salmon fishing saltwater freshwater fish gift
Funny Pink Salmon Fishing Pacific Humpback Fresh Fish Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
If you go freshwater fishing, you know that the pink salmon aka humpback is a popular catch. It the smallest and most abundant pacific salmon. Also a perfect funny fisherman gift for a fishing boyfriend, grandpa, dad, or uncle who has everything We pride ourselves on making stylish and unique designs for a variety of apparel, home items and accessories. CLICK ON THE BRAND NAME to see our great gift collection for men, women and kids, boys and girls alike. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.