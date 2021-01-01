Pickleball by Joy Haus Funny Pickleball Grandpa Definition Regular But Cooler Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Pickleball Grandpa design. Put your bad retired self in some swag, pick up the pickleball paddle, and dink responsibly. Retirement gift idea for the passionate pickle ball grandpa and grandma. Pickleball design for club champions, team players, and life-long lovers. For men, women, grandparents, that funny uncle or aunt, and even mom and dad to rock at their next tournament or championship. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only