Math Geek Pi Day Celebration Tees Funny Pi Day Math D20 Dice Roleplaying Tabletop RPG Gamer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Celebrate Pi Day March 14. Mathematical number for pie is 3.14. A funny nerdy geeky math pi day gifts for pie lovers students teachers club mathematicians featuring Pi symbol D20 RPG Gaming Roleplaying. Pi symbol gifts. Funny Puns Memes for Pi Pie Day. Perfect pi day math design for teachers and students who teach and study algebra geometry calculus trigonometry. A cool mathematic superhero nerd geeks who loves Fantasy D20 Tabletop RPG Roleplaying games. Gifts idea for RPG Gamer who loves math. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only