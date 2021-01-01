Paper And Glue Designs Funny Paper And Glue Papier-Mache Creative Quilling Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you love paper and glue, then this funny papier-mache quilling design for paper and glue lovers is for you. Get the funny paper gift design now to express your love for your papier-mache quilling hobby. The Funny Paper And Glue Papier-Mache Creative Quilling design features a unique design and lets you hop onto the statement fashion trend. Get the funny glue gift design for paper and glue Fans who love papier-mache quilling. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only