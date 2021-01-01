From breakfast food fluffy pancake lover gifts

Funny Pancake Maker Breakfast Food Lover Fluffy Pancake Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

You Can Never Have Too Many Pancakes. Awesome pancake design if you are a pancake lover, pancake chef or a pancake maker. Pancakes are the best breakfast food especially for family breakfasts at the weekend and they taste best with pancake syrup! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com