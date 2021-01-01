Cute Hubby Fortunate Spouse Humor Quote Designs Funny My Wife Is A Lucky Woman | Cool Husband Romantic Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Thinking of an anniversary gift for your hubby? Grab this Looking At My Wife I Think Damn She Is A Lucky Woman art that is suitable for boys and men. A great offering from girls, women, wife, mom and girlfriend to their couples, dad, husband and boyfriend. Ideal present on Birthday, Christmas and other holidays. Mother, sister, kids and toddlers can give it to father and brother that have a sarcastic kind of humor. Family and friends can give it to the groom during an engagement party or wedding celebration. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only