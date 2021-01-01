Music And Tai Chi Designs Funny Music And Tai Chi Workout Fitness Cardio Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you love music and tai chi, then this funny workout design for music and tai chi lovers is for you. Get the funny music gift design now to express your love for your workout hobby. The Funny Music And Tai Chi Workout Fitness Cardio Gift features a unique design and lets you hop onto the statement fashion trend. Get the funny tai chi gift design for music and tai chi Fans who love workout. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only